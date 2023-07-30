ANAHEIM, California –

Japanese researchers and companies have joined forces to develop an innovative guidance robot called the AI Suitcase to help blind or partially sighted travelers navigate their surroundings with ease.

The groundbreaking assistive technology recently underwent its first overseas public trial, garnering significant interest and sparking discussions about its future practical applications.

During the event in March at a hotel in Anaheim, California, the device's English voice from a smartphone declared, "System starts. Set destination."