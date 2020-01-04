More Sports / Cricket

India's Irfan Pathan announces retirement from cricket

Reuters

BENGALURU, INDIA – Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career that included a World Twenty20 triumph.

The 35-year-old left-arm seamer played 29 tests, 120 one dayers and 24 T20Is for India, picking a total of 301 international wickets.

“I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like (Sourav) Ganguly, (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman. I am calling time on my career,” Pathan announced on broadcaster Star Sports.

“I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going.”

Pathan’s biggest contribution to Indian cricket came in the game’s shortest format as he was named man of the match in the World T20 final against Pakistan in 2007. He took three crucial wickets as India lifted the trophy in Johannesburg.

He is one of three Indian bowlers to have claimed a test hat trick and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

Pathan last played for India during the World T20 in 2012, but featured regularly on the domestic circuit.

“I will keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket,” Pathan said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke throws a pass during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Nevada on Friday in Boise, Idaho. Ohio won 30-21.
Quarterback Nathan Rourke guides Ohio to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl triumph over Nevada
Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke is projected to be the top quarterback taken in the Canadian Football League draft this spring. He's pretty good at the American collegiate version, too. R...
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats on day two of the third test match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reaches new peak with first double century
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne's stellar summer reached a new peak with his first double century before New Zealand showed great resolve on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch to battle ...
Washington star Alex Ovechkin takes a shot against Carolina on Friday night.
Capitals battle past Hurricanes
Ilya Samsonov isn't playing like a rookie. He isn't playing like a backup, either. Samsonov made 18 of his 38 saves in the first period, and the Washington Capitals edged the Carolina Hu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

India's Irfan Pathan is seen in a September 2007 file photo after his team defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Twenty20 final match in Johannesburg. | REUTERS

, ,