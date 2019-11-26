The Sunrockers' Leo Vendrame attacks the basket in Monday's game against the Alvark in Tachikawa. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Kelly helps Sunrockers gain split with Alvark

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The Sunrockers Shibuya avenged their series-opening defeat by downing the Alvark Tokyo 77-65 on Monday night in Tachikawa.

Ex-Duke University forward Ryan Kelly led Shibuya (12-4) with a game-high 28 points. Floor leader Leo Vendrame poured in 18 points, dished out four assists and made four steals. Charles Jackson finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Sunrockers had 10 fourth-quarter points and held the hosts to eight to secure the victory.

Shibuya sank 11 of 29 3-point shots. Tokyo made 5 of 21.

For the Alvark (12-4), Kevin Jones poured in 20 points, Alex Kirk had 19 and nine rebounds and Seiya Ando added 10 points.

“Today, we lost to the intense defense of Sunrockers Shibuya,” Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic said, “because we could not play (well). Sunrockers Shibuya had a high ability to perform throughout the game, and I feel that it was a defeat because we decided to play big in an important scene.”

Pavicevic cited the two-time defending champions’ 17 turnovers as a big factor in the loss.

The Sunrockers and Alvark are locked in a three-way tie for the best record in the East Division, sharing the top spot with the Utsunomiya Brex.

On Sunday, Tokyo topped Shibuya 85-67.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Boston's Marcus Smart drives around Sacramento's Buddy Hield in the second half on Monday night.
Celtics slip past Kings on late basket
Marcus Smart had the ball bounce right for him and the Boston Celtics this time. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20 and the Celtics held off the Sacramento Kings 103-102 ...
Chiba star guard Yuki Togashi dribbles past Utsunomiya Brex forward Ryan Rossiter during an October game at Funabashi Arena. The Jets had the highest home attendance for a third consecutive season in 2018-19.
Japanese basketball generates record revenue as B. League's growth continues
The growth of Japanese basketball does not appear to be in danger of slowing down any time soon, according to financial data released by the B. League on Monday. The league revealed that Japanes...
Mavericks forward Luka Doncic attempts a layup while being defended by the Rockets' Clint Capela on Sunday in Dallas.
Mavericks get off to fast start in win over Rockets
Dallas coach Rick Carlisle didn't want his team to get overexcited about its convincing victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He was, however, quick to note the importance of it. "This ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Sunrockers' Leo Vendrame attacks the basket in Monday's game against the Alvark in Tachikawa. | B. LEAGUE

,