Basketball

Yuta Watanabe helps Memphis Hustle improve to 5-0

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The Memphis Hustle have opened their NBA G League season with five straight victories.

Second-year pro Yuta Watanabe, who’s on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, shined in the Hustle’s latest win, a 137-120 triumph over the visiting South Bay Stars on Monday in Southaven, Mississippi, contributing 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

The Kagawa Prefecture native made four 3-pointers and also finished with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 37-plus minutes.

Baba update

Texas Legends guard/forward Yudai Baba has appeared in three games so far this season. He’s averaging 9.2 minutes, 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 blocks for the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Utsunomiya Brex forward Jeff Gibbs drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Niigata Albirex BB on Sunday in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture.
Brex dominate Albirex early to win on the road
The Utsunomiya Brex used a 21-0 run in the first quarter to seize control of their game against the Niigata Albirex BB on Sunday. The big scoring spurt started with a Jeff Gibbs inside b...
Rockets guard James Harden takes one of his career-high 41 shots against the Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis. Harden scored a team-best 49 points in Houston's 125-105 win.
James Harden scores 49 points on career-high 41 shots in Rockets win
James Harden scored 49 points on a whopping 41 shots from the field and the undermanned Houston Rockets won their seventh straight gamer, 125-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday nigh...
Osaka's Tatsuya Ito drives past Nagoya's Hilton Armstrong in third-quarter action on Saturday at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. The Evessa defeated the Diamond Dolphins 81-61.
Big second-half run seals Evessa victory over Diamond Dolphins
Point guard Tatsuya Ito provide a big spark for the Osaka Evessa in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon. Ito's dynamic play coincided with Osaka's most dominant...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuta Watanabe of the Memphis Hustle, seen shooting a jumper on Nov 15 against the Stockton Kings, is averaging 13.0 points per game through Monday. | KYODO / NBAE / VIA GETTY IMAGES

, , , ,