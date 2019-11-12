U.S. outfielder Jo Adell belts a solo homer in the seventh inning against Japan in a Super Round game at the Premier12 on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome. | AFP-JIJI

Baseball

U.S. hands Japan first loss at Premier12

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

Japan had usually been able to find a way to come up with the big hit or big play when it absolutely needed to at this Premier12.

The difference on Tuesday night was the Japanese found themselves against an opponent who was always ready with an answer.

The United States used a mix of timely hitting and good pitching to keep Japan at arm’s length long enough bring the host nation’s winning streak to an end with a 4-3 win in the Super Round of the tournament at Tokyo Dome.

“We lost but the players did their very best tonight,” Samurai Japan manager Atsunori Inaba said.

Japan had been a perfect 4-0 on the field before running into the Americans, who won their first game of the Super Round and third of the tournament.

Hideto Asamura, who was serenaded by the crowd, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the new 29-year-old before his first at-bat, had a big night for Japan in defeat.

Asamura grounded out in his first at-bat before driving in runs in his next three trips to the plate. The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles infielder finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki also remained red-hot, connecting on a double and triple in three at-bats.

Still it wasn’t enough for Japan, which couldn’t come up with the hits it needed and left eight men on base.

“This is a tough outcome, but the tournament is still going on,” Asamura said.

Said Inaba: “The batters all did their best, so I take responsibility for the loss”

When Japan did come up with a few clutch hits, the Americans were able to respond almost every time.

Jacob Cronenworth picked up an RBI in the second inning and Robert Dalbec drove in a run with a double in the third to stake the U.S. to an early 2-0 lead.

From there, almost each time Japan cut the lead to one, the U.S. pushed it back to two the very next inning.

When Asamura drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth, U.S. third baseman Alec Bohm knocked in one in the top of the fifth.

Asamura hit an RBI double in the sixth to make it 3-2, only for Jo Adell to connect on a towering opposite-field homer to right in the seventh.

When Asamura drove in his third run of the night, with a single in the eighth, the answer came from the mound.

After making the score 4-3, Asamura was lifted for pinch runner Ukyo Shuto, who then stole second and went to third on a passed ball.

U.S. reliever Spencer Jones then struck out Hayato Sakamoto and retired Tsubasa Aizawa to get out of the inning.

Orix Buffaloes pitcher Brandon Dickson entered the game in the ninth and kept his fellow NPB stars off the scoreboard to close it out and pick up the save.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Samurai Japan pinch runner Ukyo Shuto steals second base in the seventh inning on Monday against Australia in a Premier12 game at Zozo Marine Stadium.
Samurai Japan pinch runner Ukyo Shuto showcases speed against Australia
Ukyo Shuto might not need his bat and glove. But he can still be a difference maker for Samurai Japan in the Premier 12 and beyond. Monday's game against Australia in its Super Round ope...
Mexico's Matt Clark, a former Chunichi Dragons player, belts a fourth-inning homer against Australia in a Premier12 game on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome.
Former NPB slugger Matt Clark helps spark Mexico in Premier12 victory over Australia
Matt Clark got the fastball he was looking for and crushed it. The ball landed near the stairs leading to the concourse in the rear portion of the stands in right field at Tokyo Dome and Clark t...
Mexico players congratulate one another after their 3-0 victory over Australia in a Premier12 game on Tuesday afternoon at Tokyo Dome.
Mexico blanks Australia to stay unbeaten at Premier12
The Mexican team had to travel to Japan from Mexico this week to compete in the Premier12 Super Round. The experience should make things easier next year, because its looking increasingl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. outfielder Jo Adell belts a solo homer in the seventh inning against Japan in a Super Round game at the Premier12 on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,