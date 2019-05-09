Rui Hachimura opts to skip NBA Draft Combine: report

Former Gonzaga University forward Rui Hachimura will not attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Hachimura’s name did not appear on the final list of 66 invited players that was released on Tuesday. The showcase event for draft prospects will be held next week in Chicago.

According to a report in The Spokesman-Review, which regularly covers Gonzaga, Hachimura was invited but has decided to skip the event.

Hachimura, who is expected to be drafted in the middle of the first round, is represented by Wasserman. The same agency represents ex-Gonzaga forward Donatas Sabonis, son of European hoop legend Arvydas, who skipped the 2016 NBA Draft Combine. Sabonis was chosen 11th overall in that year’s draft.

Hachimura, who hails from Toyama Prefecture, received the Julius Erving Award last month, recognizing him as the NCAA’s top small forward this season.

A trio of Duke Blue Devils — Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish — are among the listed participants. Williamson is considered the consensus No. 1 pick.

Three Gonzaga Bulldogs are also slated to attend: guard Zach Norvell Jr. and forwards Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 20 in New York.