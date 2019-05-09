Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Rui Hachimura opts to skip NBA Draft Combine: report

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Former Gonzaga University forward Rui Hachimura will not attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Hachimura’s name did not appear on the final list of 66 invited players that was released on Tuesday. The showcase event for draft prospects will be held next week in Chicago.

According to a report in The Spokesman-Review, which regularly covers Gonzaga, Hachimura was invited but has decided to skip the event.

Hachimura, who is expected to be drafted in the middle of the first round, is represented by Wasserman. The same agency represents ex-Gonzaga forward Donatas Sabonis, son of European hoop legend Arvydas, who skipped the 2016 NBA Draft Combine. Sabonis was chosen 11th overall in that year’s draft.

Hachimura, who hails from Toyama Prefecture, received the Julius Erving Award last month, recognizing him as the NCAA’s top small forward this season.

A trio of Duke Blue Devils — Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish — are among the listed participants. Williamson is considered the consensus No. 1 pick.

Three Gonzaga Bulldogs are also slated to attend: guard Zach Norvell Jr. and forwards Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 20 in New York.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Golden State's Kevin Durant puts up a jumper against Houston in the third quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant goes down with calf injury as Warriors top Rockets in Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have won plenty of games on the postseason stage without their biggest stars. This time, Kevin Durant got hurt, and Klay Thompson and company found a way when t...
Guard Genki Kojima helped the Alvark Tokyo return to the B. League title game.
Alvark, Jets set for battle in title tilt
Two powerhouse East Division teams are right where they want to be. The Alvark Tokyo need one more victory to capture back-to-back B. League titles, while the Chiba Jets Funabashi can cl...
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (right) goes up for a dunk as 76ers center Joel Embiid rushes to defend on Tuesday in Toronto.
Raptors crush Sixers to take 3-2 series lead
The Toronto Raptors came up with a new load management plan for Kawhi Leonard. It was to make sure their star forward didn't have to shoulder the entire offensive burden. Leonard had 21 ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. | AP

, ,