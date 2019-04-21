Manny Pacquiao speaks during Saturday's weigh-in for RIZIN 15 in Tokyo. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

More Sports / Boxing

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao attends RIZIN event in support of fellow Filipino Fritz Biagtan

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Writer

YOKOHAMA - Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, who signed a “promotional contract” with Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation earlier this month, made an in-ring appearance during Sunday’s event at Yokohama Arena.

The 40-year-old Filipino grabbed a microphone and addressed a crowd of 12,914 before the day’s final two matches, which included a kickboxing bout between Japanese star Tenshin Nasukawa and Pacquiao’s compatriot Fritz Biagtan.

“Good evening, everyone,” Pacquiao told fans. “I’m so happy to be here, invited by my friend (RIZIN president Nobuyuki) Sakakibara. Thanks for inviting and supporting our fighter from the Philippines, Fritz Biagtan. I’m so thankful to my friend Sakakibara for inviting me here in the RIZIN promotion. (There have been) very good fights tonight and I hope you enjoy the matches.

“I’m excited to watch our fighter, Fritz Biagtan and also Tenshin to fight. And I’m excited also for the main event (King Mo vs. Jiri Prochazka, deciding the first-ever RIZIN lightweight champion) tonight. Thank you very much. Arigato gozaimashita.”

Pacquiao had appeared at Saturday’s weigh-in in Tokyo. There, he said that Sunday would be his first time watching an MMA event in person.

Biagtan had been promoted as a fighter Pacquiao had hand picked to face Nasukawa, who fought against the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on New Year’s Eve last year. But the 23-year-old said on Friday that he had never met Pacquiao, saying “he was shocked” that Pacquiao had chosen him for the bout.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), who currently holds the WBA welterweight title, watched the Nasukawa-Biagtan match from ringside. He returned to the ring after Nasukawa knocked Biagtan out in the third round and posed for photos with the Japanese fighter.

Pacquiao competed in Japan once against Shin Terao at Korakuen Hall in 1998. Sakakibara said that RIZIN hopes the 12-time world champion will eventually fight in its ring.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Twelve-year-old Rikuto Tamai competes during the national indoor diving championships at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. The junior high school student became Japan's youngest national champion.
Rikuto Tamai becomes Japan's youngest indoor diving champion
Although it will not earn him a berth at the world championships, 12-year-old Rikuto Tamai announced his name as one to watch on Sunday after winning Japan's indoor diving championship. ...
Akira Sone poses with her medal after capturing her second straight Japan women's national judo championship on Sunday in Yokohama.
Teen judoka Akira Sone captures second straight national women's title
Akira Sone remained on course for her dream of progressing toward an Olympic gold medal on Sunday as she captured her second straight Japan women's national judo championship. The 18-yea...
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates with the puck during the second period of Game 6 during the team's series against the Jets on Saturday in St. Louis.
Blues beat Jets in Game 6 to reach next round
Jaden Schwartz knew there would be a silver lining during his struggles in the regular season. The St. Louis forward found it the last two games of the first round of the playoffs. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manny Pacquiao speaks during Saturday's weigh-in for RIZIN 15 in Tokyo. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

, ,