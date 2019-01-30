Organizing committee outlines ticket sales

The organizing committee for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics revealed the process for domestic ticket sales and detailed ticket prices for each sport on Wednesday.

The lottery process is set to begin via an official ticketing website during the spring, per the committee. Winners of the lotteries are expected to be notified around mid-June.

The first-come-first-buy phase will begin in the fall, also through the official website. In-person sales are scheduled to start during the spring of next year.

In order to apply for tickets, it is necessary to register a Tokyo 2020 ID. The registration began last summer and the organizing committee said that roughly 1.25 million have gone through the process.

Hidenori Suzuki, the senior director of ticketing for the organizing committee, said at a Tokyo news conference that he heard the number of those who had completed ID registration for the Rio Olympics around April of 2016 was “about 700,000,” indicating greater interest in the Tokyo Games.

The cost of the highest- and lowest-priced tickets for each sport was announced in July of last year. On Wednesday, the organizing committee revealed prices for other seating areas, which are divided into as many as five categories.

Tickets in the premier seating areas for some of the track and field finals, such as the men’s 100-meter sprint and the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relays, are the most expensive of the games. The most expensive tickets for those events cost ¥130,000, with the next most expensive running ¥108,000.

The finals for other popular sports like basketball, gymnastics, baseball, judo, men’s and women’s soccer and swimming, will also be costly.

Outside of the actual sports, the price to watch the opening ceremony on July 24 and closing ceremony on Aug. 9 are the highest-valued events. Prices for the opening ceremony are: ¥300,000/¥242,000/¥107,000/¥45,000/¥12,000.

In addition to tickets for general admission, there will also be tickets for wheelchair users and for groups including children, elderly or disabled fans.

The organizing committee said it is considering offering other types of tickets, such as hospitality packages that include food and drink in lounges and tour packages with flights and accommodation.

The organizing committee also emphasized the purchase of unauthorized resale tickets will be strictly prohibited. Last year, a Lower House panel approved a bill that would ban ticket scalping for concerts and sporting events in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. The law will go into effect in June.

Ticket sales for the 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start during the summer.