Shodai (left) trains with Takayasu at Tokitsukaze stable in Tokyo's Sumida ward on Jan. 6. | KYODO

Sumo

Sumo 101: Stable locations and layout

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

The majority of sumo stables are concentrated in a couple of locations not far from Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Of the 48 currently active stables, roughly half are within two kilometers of the sport’s main arena

Shikihide Beya and Tatsunami Beya, both situated in Ibaraki Prefecture, are the furthest from sumo’s heartland.

Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa also host sumo stables.

In recent years a few stables have relocated.

Before its move, Tatsunami Beya used to be one of the closest to the Kokugikan.

Moves happen for a variety of reasons, but one recent development has been cities actively lobbying for stables to switch.

Katsushika ward convinced Azumazeki Stable to set up shop in northeastern Tokyo. The area, long famous for Tora-San and Shibamata, was looking to add other tourist attractions and found a willing partner in Azumazeki, as the old heya building didn’t have sufficient space.

While there are large differences in physical size between stables, virtually all of them have the same layout.

Generally the practice ring is located immediately inside the entrance on the first floor.

Adjacent to that is the kitchen. In many stables, rikishi eat the meal following morning practice in the viewing area beside the ring.

The second floor normally has at least one large open room where the lower-ranked wrestlers sleep. Personal storage usually consists of nothing more than a plastic container.

Third floors are often private rooms where the stablemaster and his family as well as sekitori-level rikishi live.

Some stables also have private gyms, but those aren’t the norm.

In quite a few heya, the viewing areas are so narrow that visitors sit no more than 10-20 cm away from the ring, occasionally leading to some heart-stopping moments.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Despite injuries, Kisenosato embodied rikishi ideals
Kisenosato's retirement, while both inevitable and expected, casts a pall over the ongoing tournament. The veteran yokozuna has been one of sumo's most popular wrestlers over the past de...
Yokozuna Kakuryu pushes out komusubi Myogiryu to improve to 2-2 on the fourth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Remaining yokozuna post wins on fourth day of New Year Basho
Yokozuna Hakuho survived a scare against rank-and-file opponent Hokutofuji to remain perfect at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday. With headlines on th...
Yokozuna Kisenosato wipes away tears while announcing his retirement from sumo on Wednesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. The 32-year-old's two-year reign in the top rank was plagued by injuries and concluded with eight straight losses in the ring.
Yokozuna Kisenosato retires, citing injury struggles, leaving no Japanese at top sumo rank
Injury-plagued yokozuna Kisenosato confirmed Wednesday his decision to retire from sumo, making the announcement a day after suffering his third loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. The n...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shodai (left) trains with Takayasu at Tokitsukaze stable in Tokyo's Sumida ward on Jan. 6. | KYODO

, ,