SeaHorses hold off Levanga down the stretch

Mikawa’s Takanobu Nishikawa scored a season-best 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting on Friday night.

The SeaHorses also dominated on the boards in an 84-77 victory over the visiting Levanga Hokkaido.

Isaac Butts, J.R. Sakuragi and Ko Kumagai added 15 points apiece for the SeaHorses (15-15) in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.

Sakuragi handed out five assists and Butts led all players with four steals.

In a game that never featured a double-digit lead, the score was tied 13 times.

What’s more, both squads sank 8 of 21 3-pointers.

Mikawa grabbed 42 rebounds and held Hokkaido to 29, with Butts and Sakuragi sharing the team lead in boards (nine). Kennedy Meeks, who finished with eight points, pulled down seven rebounds.

Sakuragi scored 14 of the hosts’ first 35 points, helping them build a nine-point cushion up to that point.

Entering the third quarter, the SeaHorses led 44-39. Hokkaido held a 62-60 advantage entering the final stanza.

For Hokkaido (8-22), David Doblas had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Byron Mullens scored 13 points, Yoshitake Matsushima had nine and Kohei Sekino eight.

In the paint

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins forward Justin Burrell is sidelined with a right knee meniscus injury.

Burrell was placed on the injury registration list on New Year’s Eve, it was announced on Friday. He’s not eligible to be activated until Jan. 30.

This season, the St. John’s University product is averaging 15.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 18 games.

In related news, Ryukyu Golden Kings big man Josh Scott was placed on the IR list on Friday.

Scott is out until at least Feb. 3 due to a knee injury (right patellar ligament rupture).

In 27 games, Scott has posted averages of 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Golden Kings.

Update from Brisbane

Former SeaHorses star Makoto Hiejima has only appeared in three of the Brisbane Bullets’ first 18 games this season.

The NBL squad returns to action on Sunday against Melbourne United.