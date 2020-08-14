Ready for a COVID-19 vaccine

This is very good news indeed! (“Japan and AstraZeneca set for deal on 100 million doses of virus vaccine,” Aug. 7.) The “Oxford vaccine” seems to be the most reliable bet to deal with COVID. I would be most reluctant to get any other vaccine at this stage. I hope the Japanese government does their best to secure adequate quantities of this vaccine for all residents. However, I am also apprehensive that it may take a while to be available in remote places like Gamagori. I would happily volunteer to be part of the clinical trials if I had the opportunity. But, I wonder whether such opportunities will be available outside the big cities of Tokyo and Osaka. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best. Thank you, JT, for your timely coverage.

Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.