Appreciation from a Welsh rugby fan

I am a Welsh woman who, having seen some of the Rugby World Cup television coverage from your beautiful country, have to say how respectful and engaging your own fans have been to not just the Welsh rugby team but to Wales in general. How refreshing it has been to see the Japanese supporters taking time to support us too and how lovely it was to see the children of your country singing our national anthem and nostalgic songs, such as “Calon Lan.”

In contrast to this, I read with horror some of the comments on a BBC website comments section from some England supporters. While some of their supporters are genuinely respectful, a large group are not.

No doubt your supporters showed the same respect for other teams alongside my own, but it was so refreshing to see in the media coverage the Welsh dragon flying in some of the streets of Tokyo. I just felt compelled to say how admirable the people of your nation have been during the World Cup tournament, and admit how much admiration I feel towards them as a consequence.

Your country seems such a compelling place, and I hope one day to be given the chance of experiencing it for myself, but until then, thank you for the respect given to my small country with a big heart.

PORT TALBOT, WALES

