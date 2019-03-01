The battle with plastic goes on

As a long-time volunteer garbage collector in our community, I was very much interested in “As world drowns in plastic, a city in Kyoto fights back” in the Feb. 25 edition. And I also am afraid that our community, with its riverbank and greenery, may drown in plastic in the future.

It’s sad that Japan did not sign the Ocean Plastics Charter that was endorsed by the other Group of Seven members. Japan has beautiful nature but is thoughtless about its cleanup. However, I felt encouraged by the city of Kameoka’s positive approach.

According to my meager experience, setting out some big garbage cans motivates many people to throw their garbage away. I can’t do big things, but I can do small things like this. Especially in the spring cherry blossom season and imoni-kai (outdoor barbecue) season.

We must keep our community clean for future generations.

FUKUSHIMA

