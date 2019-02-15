The tragic case of Mia Kurihara

Thank you for your editorial “Another fatal case of child abuse” in the Feb. 6 edition.

After reading it, I cannot help but imagine how the parents of the victim, Mia Kurihara, were glad when they had their cute baby girl 10 years ago. We parents spend a lot of time before we decide what to name our newborn baby, hoping that she or he will grow up to be a good citizen. They named their baby Mia, which means in kanji “hearty love,” wishing her a happy future.

There is no knowing what happened to Mia’s parents during her short life. All of us adults must do our utmost to make sure this kind of tragedy never happens again.

May Mia rest in peace.

UEDA, NAGANO PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.