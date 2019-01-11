Reader Mail

Kaoru Kanetaka was a true pioneer

Kaoru Kanetaka was a Japanese ambassador of sorts, certainly a woman of great ability, ambition and energy (“Kaoru Kanetaka, travel reporter, dies at 90,” in the Jan. 10 edition).

She’s a role model for young Japanese women of today. Kanetaka helped the world to see Japan as a more friendly and peaceful nation during her travels so soon after World War II. Her adventures would have been unthinkable in the late 1930s right through the early 1950s given how the world perceived Japan as a military aggressor and a terrible threat to world peace. She really was a pioneer in the best meaning of the word.

ROBERT MCKINNEY
TAMA, TOKYO

