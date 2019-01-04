Reader Mail

The significance of a farm stay

The article “Away from it all: More tourists shun hot spots for taste of the country life” in the Dec. 27 edition prompted me to ponder the unique meaning of a farm stay.

It is good news that so many overseas travelers are coming to Japan. Most of them visit hot spots like Tokyo and Kyoto. Yet the number of travelers to the countryside has been increasing, such as through farm stay programs.

They can harvest vegetables and fruits with the farmers and then enjoy eating them. Not just getting a happy, joyful feeling from the harvest and the taste, they will possibly learn that the harvest is the result of the power of the soil, air, rain, sunshine and many other elements of nature. This could be the real precious learning experience.

Also, they can enjoy heart-to-heart communications with farmers and their families. Farm families have been doing their best to grow their agriculture products, carefully watching the weather changes and growth of their products every day. Tourists can feel their warmth and dedication.

Away from the hustle and bustle of large cities, travelers can certainly learn something important from farmers’ way of life. Tourists will be able to find a deep sense of peace and harmony there. And these unforgettable experiences will make the farmers and travelers lifelong friends.

This is more than sightseeing. Any farm across Japan can welcome travelers. However, if you opt for a farm in Tohoku, it will help revitalize that region, which is still recovering from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

HIROSHI NORO
HADANO, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

