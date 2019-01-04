Reader Mail

Americans should learn their roots

Regarding the story “U.S. users of DNA tests warned on privacy and shock results” in the Dec. 24 edition, on the brighter side, more Americans could realize their multiethnic roots and America is likely to be the better for it, as its citizens give shape to a more accepting society with fewer walls.

It is the surest way to enlightenment that a majority of Americans have international roots.

RAJDEEP SETH
GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

