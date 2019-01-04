Americans should learn their roots

Regarding the story “U.S. users of DNA tests warned on privacy and shock results” in the Dec. 24 edition, on the brighter side, more Americans could realize their multiethnic roots and America is likely to be the better for it, as its citizens give shape to a more accepting society with fewer walls.

It is the surest way to enlightenment that a majority of Americans have international roots.

GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

