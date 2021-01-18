Taro Kono, the government’s minister in charge of administrative reform, will be tapped as minister in charge of coronavirus vaccinations, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Monday, as Japan gears up for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The country is currently grappling with a so-called third wave of the deadly virus and the government is scrambling to begin the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations as early as the end of February.

