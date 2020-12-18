  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Dec. 18 at 6:09 p.m. is located in Izu-ohshima | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected in coastal Izu Oshima, on Friday at 6:09 p.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

