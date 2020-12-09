Winter bonus payments by Japanese companies for 2020 are set to fall 8.55% from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009, a survey by Nikkei newspaper showed on Wednesday.
The drop would exceed the 5.37% decline in summer bonus payments, according to the Nikkei, showing how the strain on corporate profits from the coronavirus pandemic is spreading to households.
Japanese companies typically pay bonuses in the summer and winter, which tend to fluctuate more than base salaries as they reflect changes in profits and the health of the economy.
Nearly 90% of the companies that cut bonus payments cited worsening business conditions, according to the survey based on figures from 514 mainly listed firms.
Travel restrictions and social-distancing policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hammered airlines, restaurants and other service-sector firms, pushing Japan’s economy into its deepest postwar slump in April-June.
The economy is starting to revive as companies resume business, but many analysts expect any recovery to be modest due to a recent resurgence in infections.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.