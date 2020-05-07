Tokyo reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

Tokyo confirmed 23 new cases Thursday of infection with the new coronavirus that causes respiratory disease COVID-19, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The capital has kept the number of cases reported daily to double digits for five consecutive days, with its tally now standing at 4,771, NHK said.

The figures came days after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike cautioned Tokyoites not to lower their guard, during a news conference on Tuesday, with the central government having extended a nationwide state of emergency to the end of this month.

The governor also said the Tokyo government would soon draft its own strategy for exiting the practices of voluntary restraint currently in place throughout the city.