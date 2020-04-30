Tokyo reports fewer than 50 new virus cases for third time this week

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed on Thursday 46 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The tally remained below 50 for a third time this week following a recent plunge in the number of train users and unnecessary outings amid government calls to stay home.

But it remains to be seen whether the smaller number of new cases reported on the day is an indication that the state of emergency is working in the nation’s largest city, because metropolitan government officials said Wednesday that today’s figures were likely to be low due to the national holiday.

The latest figure compared with 47 cases reported Wednesday, 112 cases Tuesday and 39 cases Monday, and brings the total number of infections in the capital to 4,152, metropolitan government data showed.

On Wednesday, nine people died from COVID-19 in Tokyo, marking the highest number of daily deaths and bringing the total number of deaths to 117, the metropolitan government said.