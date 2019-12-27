Takayuki Ueno, a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, which supports recovery efforts in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering. | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

National | Regional Voices: Fukushima

Fukushima residents chosen to run in Olympic torch relay hope event showcases prefecture's recovery

Fukushima Minpo

Applicants across Japan have begun receiving notification that they were selected to run in the Japan leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay that will kick off on March 26 at the J-Village soccer facility in Fukushima Prefecture, where efforts to recover from the Great East Japan Earthquake and nuclear disaster continue.

Runners will travel through all of the country’s 47 prefectures over a period of 121 days.

Among those chosen to represent the Fukushima are Takayuki Ueno, a 46-year-old resident of the city of Minamisoma, and Hisanori Kokubun, 37, of Junior Chamber International in the city of Motomiya.

Ueno lost four members of his family — his parents as well as his 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son — to the tsunami triggered by the 2011 earthquake. Since then, he’s been leading a volunteer group working to help the region recover from the disaster.

On Dec. 12, Ueno received the notice saying he had been chosen as an Olympic torch runner.

“If I hold the torch high enough, I believe my family in heaven will be able to see it,” he said.

As a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, Ueno has been working alongside many others in trying to help Minamisoma recover from the tsunami. Every year during Golden Week, Ueno invites residents to a flower maze near his home. This year, he planted the flowers in the shape of the Olympic rings. He finished planting seeds for next year’s bloom in October.

“I hope the flowers look just as pretty next year,” he said.

Minamisoma will be the final stop of the first day of the torch relay. Ueno hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering.

Kokubun of Motomiya received the same notification just hours later.

Kokubun began working to strengthen ties between Japan and the United Kingdom following a project in 2017 with a local junior high school to build a memorial garden to commemorate the growing bilateral relationship.

“Beginning with the garden, cooperation with the United Kingdom is a symbol of the region’s recovery,” Kokubun said. “I want to give future generations something to dream about.”

Having been chosen as a “recovery host town” for the 2020 Games, Motomiya plans to host children and athletes from the U.K. next year.

“By running in the torch relay, I hope I can bring energy to the region,” Kokubun said.

This section features topics and issues covered by the Fukushima Minpo, the largest newspaper in Fukushima Prefecture. The original article was published on Dec. 13.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A statue representing the "comfort women" is seen near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2017.
South Korean court declines to rule on legality of 2015 'comfort women' deal with Japan
South Korea's Constitutional Court declined Friday to rule on the constitutionality of a 2015 deal with Japan that aimed to provide funds to Korean "comfort women" in a deal that proved deeply u...
Instructors of the Miyagawa medical reformatory in Ise, Mie Prefecture, wear virtual reality goggles to experience how people with developmental disorders perceive the world.
VR builds bridge between staff and young detainees with developmental disorders in Japan
One day in mid-November, instructors at the Miyagawa medical reformatory, which treats delinquent teenage boys with developmental disorders, in Ise, Mie Prefecture, experienced how people with the ...
A flare is seen on a street in the town of Kin in Okinawa Prefecture on Dec. 6.
Okinawa residents live in fear of stray munitions from U.S. practice range
The proximity of Okinawa Prefecture's Igei Ward in the town of Kin to a U.S. Marine Corps live shooting range puts residents at constant risk of stray bullets and other munitions landing on private...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hisanori Kokubun | FUKUSHIMA MINPO Takayuki Ueno, a representative of the volunteer group Fukkou Hamadan, which supports recovery efforts in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, hopes people from Japan and elsewhere take the opportunity to come and see how the region is recovering. | FUKUSHIMA MINPO

, ,