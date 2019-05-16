A Vietnamese woman working for a cleaning company in the city of Kochi spreads a sheet on a bed at a business hotel in January. The government is considering adding the hotel industry to its technical intern program for foreign nationals. | KYODO

National / Politics

Japanese government seeks public comment on plan to bring foreign trainees into hotel sector

by Magdalena Osumi

Staff Writer

The government on Thursday started soliciting public comments over its plan to allow foreign nationals who come to Japan under the government-sponsored Technical Intern Training Program to work directly for hotels for up to five years, officials said.

Those workers could eventually apply for a new visa under a system for blue-collar foreign workers, allowing them to stay for an extended period of time.

Currently, foreign workers who have what is called a Type 2 trainee visa can apply for the new long-term working visa without passing any examination. However, the hotel industry is not covered by the transition system, which prompted the industry to call for a revision of the system.

The new blue-collar visa system was launched in April for 14 industries, including the hotel industry, to bring in more foreign workers as part of efforts to ease the nation’s acute labor shortage. Comments can be submitted until June 14 via a government website (www.e-gov.go.jp).

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A court illustration shows Nagisa Kurihara, the mother of Mia Kurihara, who was found dead at their home in January, during the case's first court hearing, at the Chiba District Court on Thursday.
Chiba woman pleads guilty to complicity in husband's fatal abuse of 10-year-old daughter
A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to complicity in her husband's assaults on their 10-year-old daughter, who died in January, as her trial began in a case that has attracted national attention. Na...
The new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is under construction on March 9.
'Culture of fear': Report alleges low pay and overwork for laborers at Tokyo Olympics sites
A report released by a global union federation Wednesday demanded better conditions for laborers working on the construction of Tokyo Games facilities after several "alarming" cases of suspected la...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shake hands at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.
Concerned about escalating Iran-U.S. tensions, Japan offers to work with Tehran as minister visits
Japan on Thursday expressed concern about a tense standoff between Iran and the United States over an international nuclear deal and offered to work with Tehran to defuse tension in the Middle East...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Vietnamese woman working for a cleaning company in the city of Kochi spreads a sheet on a bed at a business hotel in January. The government is considering adding the hotel industry to its technical intern program for foreign nationals. | KYODO

, , ,