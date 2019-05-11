Trump plays down North Korean missile tests, says launches were not breach of trust

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly touted the halt of North Korean missile tests as one of his top foreign policy achievements, has played down the significance of leader Kim Jong Un’s recent decision to test short-range missiles.

The North’s second missile launch in five days on Thursday — part of what it said were military drills designed to bolster the nuclear-armed country’s “various long-range strike means” — was widely seen as a move to heap more pressure on Trump amid stalled nuclear talks with the U.S.

“They’re short-range and I don’t consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no,” Trump said in an interview with the Politico website. “These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard.”

Trump added that he might eventually lose faith in his friendly relationship with Kim.

“I mean it’s possible that at some point I will, but right now not at all,” he said.

The launches Thursday, which the U.S. and South Korean militaries acknowledged were short-range missiles that flew 420 km (260 miles) and 270 km (167 miles), respectively, would violate United Nations sanctions resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the North.

They followed similar drill led by Kim on May 4, when the North fired several rounds of unidentified short-range “projectiles” into the Sea of Japan that the U.S. later referred to as “rockets and missiles.” Those launches were the country’s first since November 2017.

Prior to the two recent launches, the North’s last known missile test came more than 500 days ago, when it test-fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts believe is capable of striking much, if not all, of the continental United States.

Pyongyang informally adopted a freeze on missile flight tests from then on, and in April last year declared a “suspension” of nuclear and long-range missile launches.

A short-range test would not violate that unilateral suspension.

A second summit between Trump and Kim, held in Vietnam in February, collapsed without a deal due to large differences over the scope of North Korea’s denuclearization and offers of sanctions relief by the U.S.

Nuclear talks between the two countries have languished in the months since, with North Korean delivering criticism of the U.S. position in the negotiations and Kim setting an end-of-the-year deadline for progress.

A senior North Korean official warned late last month of an “undesired consequence” for the U.S. if Washington does not adjust its policy by the deadline.

“Our determination for denuclearization remains unchanged, and when the time comes, we will put it into practice. But, this is possible only under the condition that the U.S. changes their current method of calculation and formulates a new stand,” North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a key figure in nuclear negotiations with the United States, was quoted by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency as saying.

At a meeting of the North’s rubber-stamp parliament in April, Kim said he is willing to meet with Trump for a third time for nuclear talks — if Washington comes to the table with the “correct posture” — but laid down his deadline “for a bold decision from the U.S.”