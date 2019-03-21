National

Start of cherry blossom season announced in Tokyo

Staff Report

The cherry blossom season officially arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after officials from the Meteorological Agency confirmed that more than five blossoms had opened on a Somei-Yoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward.

Most Somei-Yoshino cherry trees in Tokyo are now expected to be in full bloom in about seven days.

This year, the sakura (cherry blossoms) arrived five days earlier than average and four days later than last year.

The Meteorological Agency declares the arrival of sakura each year after confirming that more than five flowers on one of its monitored Somei Yoshino trees have bloomed.

Nagasaki Prefecture was the first to see sakura bloom this year on Wednesday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Abe eyes U.S. trip in late April for talks with Trump on trade: sources
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the United States in late April for talks with President Donald Trump, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Wednesday. In the envision...
Police investigate the scene where a Japanese woman was stabbed to death in the lobby of the Tokyo Family Court building on Wednesday. Her American husband was arrested nearby.
U.S. man arrested over stabbing death of Japanese wife in lobby of Tokyo court building
An American man reportedly in the middle of a divorce with his Japanese wife was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing her to death in the lobby of the Tokyo Family Court building, accordi...
Mika Nishiyama, who on Monday won a retrial in a murder case for which she was sentenced to 12 years in prison, shakes hands before a news conference Tuesday in the city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Japan's Supreme Court gives approval for retrial of former nurse who served prison term over 2003...
The Supreme Court has given its approval for the retrial of a former assistant nurse who was convicted of the murder of a 72-year-old male patient at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture and has alrea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sakura cherry blossoms are seen on a tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, prompting Meteorological Agency officials to officially declare that this year's blooming season of Japan's most popular flower has reached the capital. | KYODOX

, , , ,