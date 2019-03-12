A Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane stands outside the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, in 2015. | BLOOMBERG

Business

ANA has no plans yet to halt purchase of 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets despite two deadly crashes

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

All Nippon Airways Co. is not considering to suspend the ordering of 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, the same airplane model involved in a deadly crash in Ethiopia, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

“We are hearing the accident is under the investigation by the authorities, so at this point, there is nothing new to announce like suspending the order,” said the spokesperson, who declined to provide a name. The Japanese airline does not currently own the model, the spokesperson added.

Other than ANA, Japan Investment Adviser Co., a lease company, had bought 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in 2017, according to Boeing’s website. A Japan Investment Adviser spokesperson said it does not have plans to change their order.

Airlines and aviation authorities worldwide are scrambling to set out plans after Sunday’s accident, the second involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 within six months. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya, plummeted to the field shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people onboard.

In October, a Lion Air flight carrying 189 people on board a 737 Max 8 crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia. The cockpit data recorder indicated the jet’s airspeed indicator had not functioned properly in prior flights.

Following the Ethiopian Airlines’ crash, regulatory authorities in several countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and China have reportedly ordered the suspension of 737 Max 8 operations.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has not issued new guidance. The aircraft manufacturer highlighted in a statement that the model is “a safe airplane.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Toyota 2000GT coupe (right) is displayed in a Yamaha Motor Co. showroom in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, in February 2015.
Japanese classics from Toyota, Honda, Mazda and the like are now the hottest bet in car collecting
When a classic red 1994 Toyota Supra sold online for $121,000 in January, it shocked not only the usual car-related Instagram junkies but also close followers of the tiny Japanese sports car. The g...
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee takes part in a session entitled: "Thirty Years On: Let the Web Serve Humanity" at the 17th International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) on Monday in Geneva.
Web inventor urges users to seek 'complete control' of data
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee on Monday slammed the increasing commodification of personal information and appealed for internet users to strive to maintain "complete control" of their...
Prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver last July. Tesla is walking back its plan to close most retail stores worldwide in a move the company says will force it to raise prices on most of its electric vehicles. The company still will move to online-only sales, but now says it won't close as many stores as originally thought.
Tesla walks back its plan to close most showrooms
Tesla is walking back plans to close most of its showrooms worldwide and announced price hikes for most of its electric vehicles. Tesla announced last month that it would shutter most of its sto...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane stands outside the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, in 2015. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,