The U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback, speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

U.S. says religious freedom in China could boost trust in Taiwan

Reuters

TAIPEI - The U.S. ambassador for religious freedom again urged China on Monday to give its people religious freedom, a move he said could help gain trust from self-ruled Taiwan, an island China considers its own.

Sam Brownback said in a speech Friday in Hong Kong that China was waging “war with faith” and that it needed to respect the “sacred right” of people to worship, especially Muslims locked up in internment camps in Xinjiang.

On Monday, he addressed the issue of Taiwan, which China considers a wayward province and has pledged to bring back into the fold, by force if necessary.

“If they want to build some confidence in Taiwan, they should give religious freedom to their own people,” he said. “If they would give religious freedom to their own people, that would be noticeable.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to reassure people in Taiwan in January that religious and legal freedom on the island would be respected under a peaceful “reunification.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has in return rejected Xi’s call and instead urged China to embrace democracy.

Brownback’s visit to Taipei was viewed by some in Taiwan as a sign of support from the Trump administration amid growing friction between Taipei and Beijing.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, acknowledging that China takes the position that there is “One China” and Taiwan is part of it.

But the United States is also Taiwan’s biggest ally and arms supplier and is duty-bound by legislation to help the island defend itself.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China opposes any kind of official contact between the United States and Taiwan.

China os strongly opposed to the envoy’s “wrong comments” about religious freedom and has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, Lu said, adding that China protects religious freedom.

China opposes the United States using the issue of religion to interfere in its internal affairs and urges it to stop, he said.

China runs vocational training centers in Xinjiang to carry out de-radicalization and prevent terror, Lu said.

“They are absolutely not, as the United States exaggerates, so-called re-education camps,” Lu said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The Samundong research center on the outskirts of Pyongyang is shown in a satellite image captured on Feb. 22.
South Korea closely monitoring North for signs of 'missile launch,' military says
South Korea's military said Monday it was closely monitoring North Korean facilities after a series of satellite images triggered international alarm that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range ...
Indonesian national Siti Aisyah smiles while leaving the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur, on Monday after her trial for her alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Indonesian woman freed after Malaysian court drops murder charge in Kim Jong Nam killing
An Indonesian woman held two years on suspicion of killing the North Korean leader's half brother was freed from custody Monday after a Malaysian judge discharged the murder charge against her. ...
Taiwanese YouTuber Ben Wu speaks in front of a poster of himself during an interview in Taipei in February.
YouTuber is on a quest to visit Taiwan's dwindling allies, from the Solomons to Swaziland
From battling a storm in the Solomon Islands to consulting a witch doctor in Swaziland, Ben Wu has trekked some of the world's less-trodden paths as he embarks on a quest to visit all of Taiwan's d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback, speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,