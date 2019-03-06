North Korea rebuilding key long-range rocket test site dismantled after 2018 talks, imagery shows

North Korea appears to be rebuilding a key long-range rocket test site it promised to scrap, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by two think tanks, news that comes just days after nuclear summit talks between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed.

On Tuesday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the 38 North project separately reported that North Korea had restored part of the Sohae satellite launch site it began to dismantle after pledging to do so at the first summit with Trump last June. The site is also known by the name of its location, Tongchang-ri.

The reports came a day after South Korea’s spy agency said that work on the site had resumed. The South’s Yonhap news agency quoted lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as saying that the work involved replacing a roof and a door at the facility.

However, 38 North said that fresh work had taken place on both the launchpad and at an engine test stand that the North began dismantling last year after the first Kim-Trump summit in Singapore in June. That progress was halted around August, but commercial satellite imagery showed that efforts to rebuild these structures began sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2.

In addition to the work reported by the NIS, 38 North said a rail-mounted missile transfer building was being reassembled on the launchpad, while two support cranes were also observed at the building.

At the engine test stand, the North Korea-monitoring group said that an engine support structure was being reassembled, noting the presence of two cranes and construction materials spread across the stand’s apron. New roofs on the fuel and oxidizer buildings, and what appear to be possible trailers, were also observed.

Meanwhile, CSIS said that the renewed activity detected at the site could suggest that Pyongyang is pursuing the “rapid rebuilding” of the test facility after the Hanoi summit ended amicably but deadlocked.

It said the moves could be interpreted as part of “plans to demonstrate resolve in the face of U.S. rejection of North Korea’s demands at the summit to lift five U.N. Security Council sanctions enacted in 2016-2017.”

The Sohae Satellite Launching Station — the facility from which Pyongyang launched satellites in 2012 and 2016 — is also the site Pyongyang used as a test stand to fire some of its powerful rocket engines on the ground. The satellite launches were condemned by the international community and widely viewed as thinly veiled tests of ballistic missile technology, including that for use in long-range weapons.