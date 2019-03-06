Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., gestures while speaking near a Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. Phantom automobile on the opening day of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva on Tuesday. The show near Lake Leman, which opens to the public from Thursday to March 17, will be the first gilded showcase of the year for the likes of Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, and Pininfarina, among others. | BLOOMBERG

Kick the tires: Rolls-Royce savors blowout demand for SUV starting at $325,000

GENEVA - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is having a hard time meeting demand for its Cullinan sport utility vehicle, as the high-end British automaker’s biggest-ever model has proved popular with its ultra-rich clientele.

Production of the SUV, which starts at $325,000 before customization — and almost all Rolls-Royce customers go for bespoke additions — is booked solid until the fourth quarter of 2019, Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said.

“It’s exceeding our expectations,” Mueller-Oetvoes said Tuesday in an interview at the Geneva International Motor Show. “We have customers that aren’t patient and want their car tomorrow, so we’re doing the occasional Saturday shift to meet demand.”

Rolls-Royce, owned by Munich-based premium-auto maker BMW AG, aimed the Cullinan squarely at the SUV-loving American market when it was launched in September. The model is also finding a lot of fans in Russia and Canada, two markets that weren’t as big for the U.K. company before, Mueller-Oetvoes said.

“The all-wheel drive is attractive for those markets,” he said.

