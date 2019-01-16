Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on in Washington last June. | AFP-JIJI

Paul Manafort misled grand jury on Trump administration contacts, Robert Mueller filing says

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - Paul Manafort misled special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators and a federal grand jury about his communications with people in the Trump administration after the 2016 election, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Prosecutors on Tuesday cited a May 26, 2018, text to Manafort by someone with apparent access to President Donald Trump, who is referred to as POTUS. “If I see POTUS one on one next week am I ok to remind him of our relationship?” the person wrote. After Manafort replied, “Yes,” he added, “Even if not one on one.”

The Mueller filing, which was heavily redacted, came as prosecutors provided further information to a federal judge that Manafort lied in five different ways after he pleaded guilty and was supposed to be cooperating with the investigation. Last week, Manafort’s lawyers inadvertently said in a poorly redacted filing that he had shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with an associate tied to Russian intelligence. The filing on Tuesday makes no public reference to the polling data.

