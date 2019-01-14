Tokyo asks Seoul to respond within 30 days over talks on forced labor as Pyongyang opens new front

Tokyo has reportedly asked Seoul to respond within 30 days to its request for diplomatic talks over court rulings on Japan’s wartime forced labor, as Japan grapples with a second front on the issue opened by Pyongyang.

Japan made the request last Wednesday, after a South Korean court approved a petition to seize Korea-based assets of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. at the request of people who performed forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945, the South’s Yonhap news agency quoted South Korean government sources as saying Sunday.

Tokyo and Seoul have been engaged in an intensifying dispute since October, when South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to compensate four South Korean nationals for wartime labor, and handed a similar ruling to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. the following month.

Japan has refused to comply with the rulings based on its stance that the matter of compensation for wartime labor was resolved under a 1965 agreement that normalized relations with South Korea.

Last week, Tokyo formally requested that Seoul launch consultations, a request South Korea said it would review carefully.

But with Japan’s apparent insistence on a deadline — news that only came to light Sunday — Yonhap, quoting the unidentified sources, reported that the South Korean government had expressed its stance that it “will not be tied down by the 30-day window” to make any decision.

Japan’s call for the talks is based on Article III of a 1965 treaty between Seoul and Tokyo that normalized bilateral ties. It stipulates that the two sides are to settle any dispute related to the treaty primarily through diplomatic channels. Tokyo has argued that all reparation-related issues related to its colonization of South Korea were settled via the pact.

However, the treaty does not specify any deadline within which to arrange diplomatic talks.

Under the pact, if the two sides are unable to reach a resolution through diplomatic talks, they must form an arbitration committee, which must involve a third party, to settle disputes.

It was unclear if the Japanese side was referring to the formation of such an arbitration committee.

In the event of such a move, the two sides must appoint a representative “within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt by the Government of either Contracting Party from the Government of the other of a note requesting arbitration of the dispute,” according to the treaty.

The third arbitrator must be agreed upon by the two sides “within a further period of thirty days” or appointed by the government of a third, agreed-upon country within such a further period. The third party cannot be a national of either side.

The reported deadline also comes as North Korea ramps up its own threats over the subject of wartime forced labor, saying it could raise the issue in any future bilateral talks if Tokyo insists on pursuing the issue of Pyongyang’s abductions of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, Kyodo News said last week, citing unidentified diplomatic sources.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized the Japanese stance on wartime forced labor in state-run media.

According to the sources, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho warned that should Tokyo continue to focus on the abductions, he would bring up the issue of the “more than 8.4 million Koreans who were forced to work” under Japanese colonial rule, the sources said.

While Tokyo normalized bilateral ties with Seoul under their 1965 agreement, Japan does not have any diplomatic relationship with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Abe said last week that his government is “using various channels” to communicate with Pyongyang, including over a potential summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

For his part, Kim, too, appears interested in talks with Abe, telling South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April last year that he is ready to hold a dialogue with Japan at “any time.”

However, Abe has said time after time that Japan will hold back any economic incentives until all of its concerns — the nuclear, missile and abduction issues — are resolved.

Experts say that comments by the North, which has cultivated closer ties with the South over the last year, reveal a number important elements regarding its posture toward relations with Tokyo.

“First, Pyongyang feels that it has considerable leverage right now with Japan considering its warmer relations with South Korea — which is in the midst of its own nasty row with Japan over history and other issues again — and also its ties with both China and the U.S.,” said J. Berkshire Miller, a senior visiting fellow with the Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo.

“Frankly put, there is no urgency for North Korea to resolve matters with Japan on the abductions matter and they are playing their hand in a different way.”

Perhaps more immediately pressing, Pyongyang is also using the timing to hammer away at the increasingly brittle trilateral ties between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.

“The North is using the approach of critiquing Tokyo — as it has done for decades — to further weaken and exploit cracks in a weakening trilateral front between the U.S., Japan and South Korea — which are supposed to be on the same page regarding the denuclearization of North Korea,” said Miller.