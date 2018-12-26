World / Crime & Legal

German police find Islamic State flag, Arabic text at site of railway sabotage

Reuters

BERLIN - German police said on Tuesday they had found a flag of the Islamic State (IS) militant group near the site of a suspected attack on a railway track in Berlin and that investigators were examining whether the perpetrators had any political motives.

It is still unclear whether the flag and a text in Arabic found close to the railway track were left by the same people who damaged the overhead contact wire, police said.

“Since the beginning of the investigation, several pieces of evidence have been secured,” police said, adding that authorities discovered a torn steel cable and the damaged overhead contact wire at the train track on Sunday.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn informed the federal police about the incident and local train services were temporarily interrupted, police said.

It remains unclear if there is any connection between the Berlin investigation and a similar case in Bavaria where unknown suspects tried to damage or even derail a high-speed train with a steel cable in October.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two groups in Bahrain.
Trump, from White House instead of Florida resort, offers holiday greetings to U.S. forces
President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the world a merry Christmas. "I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I wan...
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters raise the opposition flag as they arrive in the border rebel-held town of Qirata after leaving their barracks in the town of Jarabulus on their way to the northern town of Manbij, on Tuesday.
Turkey 'determined' to drive out U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces as France vows to stay
Turkey said Tuesday it is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains "determined" to clear U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria. F...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone Monday as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets $5 billion to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.
Trump: Government stays closed until Democrats OK $5.7 billion for Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump says parts of the government will stay shut as long as Democrats refuse to build more barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, seemingly dashing hope for a Christmas miracle that ...

, , ,