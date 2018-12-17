Taisho said to near $1.6 billion deal for Bristol-Myers unit

Bloomberg

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. is nearing a deal to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s French over-the-counter unit, people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese drugmaker seeks to boost its overseas presence.

An agreement for the consumer-health business could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could value the OTC operations, known as UPSA, at about $1.6 billion, said the people.

U.S. pharma giant Bristol-Myers has sought to sell the unit amid a push to streamline its business globally to focus on other growth areas, the people said. Any deal would add to the $428.7 billion of announced acquisitions of health care companies this year, 27 percent more than the same period in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Talks are still ongoing and may not result in a deal, the people said. A spokesman for Taisho declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Bristol-Myers said the company is still considering options for the strategic review of UPSA it announced in June. She said relevant bodies would be informed as and when appropriate about the outcome, declining to comment further.

It’s been a busy year for the consumer-health sector globally. GlaxoSmithKline PLC agreed to a $13 billion acquisition of Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer joint venture in March, and a month later, Procter & Gamble Co. agreed to buy Merck KGaA’s consumer-health business in a €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) deal, the data show.

UPSA sells painkillers and flu medicines such as Dafalgan, Efferalgan and Fervex as well as nutritional treatments, its website shows. It was founded in 1935 and bought by Bristol-Myers in 1994.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A designer at Panasonic Corp. demonstrates a prototype of Wear Space, wireless headphones designed to reduce surrounding noise and peripheral distractions, in October.
Japanese electronics firms look to re-engineer their design mojo
Akihiro Adachi, a 31-year-old audiovisual equipment designer at Panasonic Corp., longed for some personal space during his lengthy train rides from Osaka to Tokyo. So when his company set out to en...
For many years, the sōgō shōsha's net earnings have been highly dependent on commodity prices, especially those of metal, mineral and energy resources.
Global challenges lie ahead as sōgō shōsha hunt for growth
While many global companies, including the sōgō shōsha, face similar political, economic, social, technological, managerial and other risks — much too many to cover here — J...
Lion Air Group employees work in a tire workshop at the Angkasa Training Center (ATC), jointly operated by Lion Air and Airbus Training Organisation (ATO), in Banten, Indonesia, on Dec. 11. Lion Air's owner, Rusdi Kirana, is sketching out plans to become one of the world's largest budget carriers, while also preparing to scrap $22 billion in Boeing Co. jet orders out of anger at the manufacturer's response to an October air disaster.
Lion Air founder and Boeing heading into a $22 billion feud
The crash of a Boeing Co. plane that killed 189 people in Indonesia is spiraling into a $22 billion feud between the aircraft maker and one of Asia's most influential aviation bosses. In a rare ...

, ,