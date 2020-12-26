After such a glum 2020, let’s end this year’s run of “Konbini Watch” on a colorful note. Thankfully, with 2021 on the horizon, Lawson has stepped in with two bright and sweet offerings.

The konbini chain is currently collaborating with rising J-pop group NiziU, who have dominated over the past six months with upbeat dance-pop songs. Fittingly, the strawberry cake (¥160 after tax) is heavy on the “sweet,” with layers of rich cream featuring crunchy strawberry chips. It’s a nice, extra sugary take on the classic convenience store roll cake. Plus, you get a free sticker featuring a random member of the group when you buy it.

An even more decadent treat comes courtesy of Haagen-Dazs Japan, available only at Lawson and Natural Lawson for a limited time. The new Strawberry Fromage Cookie flavor (¥352 after tax) has a lot of similarities with the NiziU cake — including the use of crunchy strawberry add-ins — but also features the sharper taste of cheese and a strawberry sauce swirled into the bottom. Both are a lovely homage to the Japanese tradition of associating strawberries with Christmas desserts.

