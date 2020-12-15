Tashika ni A-an wa kosuto ga kakarimasen kedo, tema ga kakarimasu.

(Certainly, Plan A won’t cost much, but it will take a lot of work.)

Situation 1: Mr. Mita and Ms. Gray are discussing two plans at a meeting.

三田： 方法としてA案とB案がありますが、A案のほうが経費は抑えられます。

グレイ： 確かにA案はコストがかかりませんけど、手間がかかりますよね。B案のほうが簡単にできるので、私はB案がいいと思いますが。

Mita: Hōhō to shite A-an to B-an ga arimasu ga, A-an no hō ga keihi wa osaeraremasu.

Gurei: Tashika-ni A-an wa kosuto ga kakarimasen kedo, tema ga kakarimasu yo ne. B-an no hō ga kantan ni dekiru node, watashi wa B-an ga ii to omoimasu ga.

Mita: As for our method there is a Plan A and a Plan B, but we can keep the costs down more with Plan A.

Gray: Certainly, Plan A won’t cost much, but it will take a lot of work. Plan B can be more easily done, so I think Plan B is better.

The adverbial phrase 確(たし)かに conveys the idea of “certainly,” and it is used to express agreement with someone else’s opinion:

「敬語(けいご)は難(むずか)しいね。」 「確かに。」

(“Honorific expressions are difficult.” “They sure are.”)

確かに is also used with が or けど to show that while the speaker acknowledges someone else’s opinion, they still don’t totally agree. This can be seen in Ms. Gray’s statement in Situation 1, where she expresses her preference for Plan B after acknowledging the advantages of Plan A.

When used as a na-adjective, 確かな means “certain,” “sure” or “reliable”:

これは本人(ほんにん)から聞(き)いたのですから、確かな情報(じょうほう)です。 (I heard it from the actual person herself, so it’s reliable information.)

Situation 2: Mr. Mita and Mr. Sere are on a train heading to meet a client.

三田： 駅からバスに乗るんだよね。１年ぶりだから忘れちゃったなあ。

セレ： バス乗り場は、たしか駅の西口にあったと思うよ。

Mita: Eki kara basu ni noru-n da yo ne. Ichi-nen buri dakara wasurechatta nā.

Sere: Basu noriba wa, tashika eki no nishi-guchi ni atta to omou yo.

Mita: We take a bus from the station, don’t we? It’s been a year already so I’ve totally forgotten.

Sere: I think the bus stop, surely, must be at the west exit of the station.

The word 確か on its own conveys less certainty than when it is in its adverbial form. Here it means “surely” or “probably,” as the speaker tries to recall something from memory. When paired with a verb in the past た-form, the sentence expresses a speculation about the future:

しめきりは確か20日(はつか)だったよね。

(The deadline is supposed to be the 20th, right?)

Bonus Dialogue: A group of employees are having a discussion about how to advertise a new product.

田町(たまち): この商品(しょうひん)の対象(たいしょう)はスポーツをする若(わか)い人(ひと)ですが、三田(みた)さんは確か大学(だいがく)でテニス部(ぶ)に入(はい)っていましたよね。そういう人たちの好(この)みに詳(くわ)しいんじゃないですか。

三田： いや、私(わたし)がテニス部にいたのは、7年(ななねん)も前(まえ)ですから、今(いま)はだいぶ変(か)わっていると思(おも)います。調(しら)べなおしたほうがいいんじゃないでしょうか。

田町： そうですね。じゃ、調査(ちょうさ)をしてみましょう。

グレイ： あの、確かにこの商品は、若い人を対象にしていますが、最近(さいきん)はスポーツをする年齢層(ねんれいそう)が広(ひろ)がっていますので、若い人だけに限(かぎ)らないほうがいいんじゃないでしょうか。今は健康(けんこう)への意識(いしき)も高(たか)まっていますし。

田町： 確かに。そのほうが、マーケットも広がりますね。

大久保(おおくぼ): この商品がいいものであるのは確かなんだから、たくさんの人に買(か)ってもらえる広告(こうこく)を作(つく)ろう。

Tamachi: The target of this product is young people who play sports, Mr. Mita surely you were in the tennis club at university. You must know what these types of people like in detail, right?

Mita: Er, I was in the tennis club but more than seven years ago, so I think it’s changed quite a bit now. Wouldn’t it be better to research it again?

Tamachi: You’re right. Well, let’s try doing a study then.

Gray: Umm, certainly this product’s target is young people, but recently the age group of people who play sports has been expanding, so is it better that we not limit our focus to only young people? Health awareness is rising now, too.

Tamachi: Certainly. That way, the market will expand too.

Okubo: I’m certain this product is good, so let’s make an advertisement that appeals to many people.