Choose from a variety of breakfast options

What better way to beat the stay-at-home summer blues by experiencing the luxury of a hotel breakfast minus the hotel stay at The Tokyo Station Hotel’s sunlit guest lounge, The Atrium, until Aug. 31.

The plan is limited to 10 people per day (¥5,380 per person, taxes and charges included). It is available on weekdays and served from 7 to 9 a.m.

With over 100 food options to choose from, this is not a breakfast for the indecisive.

Fresh, seasonal vegetables from all over Japan, elaborate meat and fish dishes and perennial favorites such as eggs Benedict are just a few of the items served.

Of special note is a French toast gratin and yukigemeshi (snow porridge), an old-style Tokyo breakfast.

While coronavirus-related restrictions are easing, The Tokyo Station Hotel would like to remind patrons that it has always been committed to staff and guest health and safety. The hotelier has formed a partnership with Ecolab, a global leader in hospitality hygiene, to prevent coronavirus transmission. Visit https://www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/tsh-health-safety-commitment/ for more information.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information about this offer, visit https://www.tokyostationhotel.jp/restaurants/atrium/ or call 03-5220-1111.

New meets old in hotel-city collaboration

Commanding the best view of Kyoto’s Mount Higashiyama, The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa boasts modern comfort and history. Through a collaboration with the city of Kyoto, the hotel has renovated former Rissei Elementary School — the city’s oldest concrete elementary school building, which was constructed in 1928, into the Schoolhouse building featuring 20 guest rooms.

“Together with the new building in harmony with the renovated historic building, we hope guests enjoy this one and only hotel,” said Akiko Minakawa, public relations manager of the hotel, which opened on July 21. The rooms, characterized by what used to be classrooms with high ceilings and large windows, paint the atmosphere of early 20th century Western-Japanese architecture, along with a tatami hall where guests can relax. The new building, on the other hand, features 164 elegant rooms, a restaurant with panoramic views of Mount Higashiyama and a guest lounge providing free drinks and the warmth of a fire pit on the adjoining patio. Bistro-style cuisine with Italian twists and original dishes, including local chicken roasted with herb and caponata with Saikyo miso, are offered at the restaurant.

The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa is 3 minutes from Kyoto Kawaharamachi Station, and is close to the Gion district. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.gate-hotel.jp/kyoto/ or call 075-256-8955.

Escape to a charming historical district

Kanazawa is considered one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations — and with good reason. A charming historical district, thriving food market, an acclaimed art museum and magnificent traditional garden all speak of its appeal.

Two new Hyatt properties — Hyatt Centric Kanazawa and Hyatt House Kanazawa — offer guests a perfect location from which to explore the district.

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa is as aesthetically pleasing as over 100 artworks, mostly created by local artists, are woven into the interior design of the hotel. The rooftop terrace bar offers spectacular views and makes for a perfect spot to finish off the day.

Hyatt House Kanazawa offers various guest rooms and suites, most of which are equipped with kitchen and living facilities suited for extended-stay and long-term guests. Both properties are taking the utmost care to prevent coronavirus transmission. .

Hyatt Centric Kanazawa and Hyatt House Kanazawa are located at Cross Gate Kanazawa, which is two minutes from Kanazawa Station. For more information, visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-centric-kanazawa/kmqct or call 076-256-1234; and https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-house-kanazawa/kmqxk or call 076-256-1235.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.