Food & Drink | TOKYO FOOD FILE

Raku: Squeeze past the other customers to get your gyōza fix

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

Raku is not the absolute tiniest restaurant in Tokyo. But it certainly feels that way once you’ve squeezed past a couple of cramped tables and several people’s posteriors to shoehorn yourself in at the seven-seat counter.

So why bother? One word: gyōza.

They’re not the usual version of these dumplings, plump and bursting with garlicky minced meat. Rather, Raku serves a longer, skinnier Kobe variant, each just a single bite with more golden-fried wrapper than filling. Each serving (from a mere ¥380) brings you eight of these tasty little packages all bunched up in a row.

One portion is never enough. And that’s a good thing because Raku offers almost half a dozen different kinds, with herbs such as shiso (perilla), pakuchī (coriander) and even Italian herbs mixed in with the pork-meat filling. Each variation comes with its own recommended dips and seasonings, such as salt and lemon juice with the shiso gyōza.

You’ll find a small list of salads and side dishes to give your taste buds a rest, and a good choice of beverages. That’ll be enough to keep you happy for an hour or two, until you’re ready to squeeze back out again into the gritty Shinbashi night.

Shinbashi 4-11-5, Minato-ku, Tokyo 104-0004; 03-3433-1633; gyoza-raku.com; open daily 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat. till 11 p.m.; closed Sun. & hols.; gyōza from ¥380; side dishes from ¥250; nearest station Shinbashi; nonsmoking; cash only; Japanese menu; little English spoken

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Rich and meaty: Yakisoba (stir-fried noodles) made with vegetables, nikukasu (rendered pork fat) and katsuobushi (skipjack tuna flakes).
Yakisoba stir-fried noodles: A quick, easy and adaptable meal
Ramen's stir-fried cousin, yakisoba, is still relatively unknown outside of Japan, but it's one of the most popular everyday dishes here. Unlike ramen, which is rarely made from scratch...
Colorful and appetizing: The kobachi-zen set lunch features seasonal side dishes along with rice and miso soup
Akomeya: Kagurazaka branch puts the kitchen first
Kagurazaka has so much going for it. History and tradition as one of Tokyo's last geisha districts; topography, rising above the city with quaint backstreets and alleys winding across its slope; an...
Multicultural creations: The Florentine lampredotto sandwich inspired Kumagai's Lampre Horumon Burger.
Imagination Pika Space: Building a new world of art, music and soul food
Haruki Kumagai, 38, did not set out to start a yearly festival, or open a bar and performance space in Osaka. Eight years ago he was working as a potter in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and wa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kobe style: Each gyōza at Raku is filled with a mix of pork meat and a variety of herbs, from shiso to pakuchī. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

, ,