Raku: Squeeze past the other customers to get your gyōza fix

Raku is not the absolute tiniest restaurant in Tokyo. But it certainly feels that way once you’ve squeezed past a couple of cramped tables and several people’s posteriors to shoehorn yourself in at the seven-seat counter.

So why bother? One word: gyōza.

They’re not the usual version of these dumplings, plump and bursting with garlicky minced meat. Rather, Raku serves a longer, skinnier Kobe variant, each just a single bite with more golden-fried wrapper than filling. Each serving (from a mere ¥380) brings you eight of these tasty little packages all bunched up in a row.

One portion is never enough. And that’s a good thing because Raku offers almost half a dozen different kinds, with herbs such as shiso (perilla), pakuchī (coriander) and even Italian herbs mixed in with the pork-meat filling. Each variation comes with its own recommended dips and seasonings, such as salt and lemon juice with the shiso gyōza.

You’ll find a small list of salads and side dishes to give your taste buds a rest, and a good choice of beverages. That’ll be enough to keep you happy for an hour or two, until you’re ready to squeeze back out again into the gritty Shinbashi night.

Shinbashi 4-11-5, Minato-ku, Tokyo 104-0004; 03-3433-1633; gyoza-raku.com; open daily 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat. till 11 p.m.; closed Sun. & hols.; gyōza from ¥380; side dishes from ¥250; nearest station Shinbashi; nonsmoking; cash only; Japanese menu; little English spoken