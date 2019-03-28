General | NEWS AND NOTES

Music program returns as a monthly broadcast

“Songs of Tokyo,” a program aired on NHK World-Japan and NHK General TV in 2017 and 2018, will begin airing monthly starting this spring. Shingo Murakami of Kanjani Eight will reprise his role as the program’s host.

“Songs of Tokyo” features renowned artists from different genres representing the music of modern-day Tokyo, and aims to promote cultural exchange through musical performance and compelling talks with show hosts. Joining Murakami, Chiaki Horan also returns as co-host. With the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics coming up, NHK produced this program to introduce Japanese culture to international residents, visitors and the world.

“In the past two series, I got to see certain artists collaborating together, which is only possible on ‘Songs of Tokyo.’ I hope to convey this uniqueness or collaboration, which is distinctive to this program, to the world. I’ll do my best to become a good conduit,” said Murakami, expressing his enthusiasm at a press interview on March 14 at NHK’s studio where the program will be filmed.

On the new red and white-colored set that features a replica of Tokyo Tower, Murakami said, “Tokyo Tower has always supported Japan’s media as a TV broadcasting tower. And foreign awareness of Tokyo is high. The name ‘Tokyo’ has a really strong impact. There is an understanding that Tokyo equals Japan and I feel very honored to do a show using such a wonderful set.”

The pilot episode that aired on NHK World-Japan on March 25 featured singer Nana Mizuki and voice actor Mamoru Miyano. The episode will air on NHK General TV on April 21 at 1:20 a.m. to 1:48 a.m.

Episode 1 will air on NHK World-Japan on April 22 at 12:10 a.m., 6:10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed online during the TV broadcast.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.

