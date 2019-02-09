Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Say 'I love you' a different way with Kourakuen's chocolate ramen

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Nothing says “I love you” like a novelty fast food dish incorporating chocolate. Ramen chain Kourakuen’s new dish, running until the end of Valentine’s Day this year, checks all those boxes. Customers can enjoy a bowl of chocolate ramen which … well, is exactly what you’d expect.

This isn’t the first time some bold chef has thought up the savory-sweet blend. Mensho’s Tokyo branches rolled out a similar dish a few years back, to strong reviews. But Kourakuen is taking it even further with this soy-sauce-based ramen, which features a hefty dose of chocolate served at a lower price point (¥561).

This ramen tastes like ramen, with the initial flavor of soy sauce coming through clearly. What follows is a chocolate aftertaste that is both surprising and surprisingly OK, albeit in a way that you never really want to experience again. Don’t build your Feb. 14 plans around this dish (please!), but if you are looking for something a bit different before then, this is a nice one-off.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Like biting into a cloud: Nogami's nama shokupan ("fresh" bread) has a soft, fluffy texture from crumb to crust.
The meteoric rise of Nogami's fluffy shokupan
Seven years ago, Yuji Sakagami was visiting a nursing home when the seed for a new loaf of bread was planted in his mind. Some of the home's residents were complaining that the crust of ...
Sake Suki aims to move rice wine into the mainstream in the United States.
Husband-wife trading duo bets big on sake's future in U.S.
When Yumiko Munekyo was a vice president at Nomura Holdings Inc. in 2011, she would take clients to upscale sushi spots around Manhattan. They'd invariably order junmai daiginjō, the hi...
Right-hand man: Hiroshi Kawabata, the manager of Fujimaru Winery's Osaka factory and restaurant.
Back from the brink: Reviving abandoned vineyards in Osaka
As a declining rural population takes its toll on grape cultivation in Osaka Prefecture, Tomofumi Fujimaru is doing what he can to save its remaining fields from abandonment. In 2013, he opened ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , ,