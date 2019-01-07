'Tattoos OK' hot spring map released for Rugby World Cup

Sample newspaper article

2019年ラグビーワールドカップ (W杯) 開催地の一つである大分県で、多くの外国人観光客の訪問が見込まれる全国有数の温泉地・別府市は、タトゥー (入れ墨) があっても入浴が可能な市内100施設を示す地図を作成し、インターネットで公開を始めた。

大分で試合をするニュージーランドなど、海外ではタトゥーが伝統文化に根ざしている場合もある。日本では入浴禁止も多く、担当者は「わざわざ来て、がっかりさせたくない」と話している。

地図は、別府市の温泉を英語で紹介する情報サイトで「100 Tattoo-allowed Hot Springs」として公開している。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

年 （ねん） year

ラグビーワールドカップ Rugby World Cup

開催地 (かいさいち) venue

~の一つ (~のひとつ) one of the ~

大分県 (おおいたけん) Oita Prefecture

多くの (おおくの) many

外国人観光客 (がいこくじんかんこうきゃく) foreign tourists

訪問 (ほうもん) visit

見込まれる (みこまれる) to be expected

全国有数の (ぜんこくゆうすうの) one of the main in Japan

温泉地 (おんせんち) hot spring resort

別府市 (べっぷし) Beppu City

入れ墨 (いれずみ) tattoo

~があっても even those having ~

入浴 (にゅうよく) taking a bath

可能 (かのう) possible, allowed

市内 (しない) within the city

施設 (しせつ) facilities

示す (しめす) to indicate

地図 (ちず) map

作成する (さくせいする) to create

インターネット internet

公開 (こうかい) release

始める (はじめる) to begin

試合 (しあい) match

ニュージーランド New Zealand

など and others

海外 (かいがい) overseas

伝統文化 (でんとうぶんか) traditional culture

~に根ざす (~にねざす) to be rooted in

場合 (ばあい) case

日本 (にほん) Japan

禁止 (きんし) prohibition

担当者 (たんとうしゃ) representative

わざわざ all the way

来る (くる) to come

がっかりする to be disappointed

させたくない not want to

話す (はなす) to say

温泉 (おんせん) hot spring

英語 (えいご) English

紹介する (しょうかいする) to introduce

情報 (じょうほう) information

~として as ~

公開する (こうかいする) made available to the public/released to the public

Quick questions

1) 大分県はなぜ今年、 多くの外国人観光客の訪問が見込まれるのですか。

2) タトゥーが伝統文化に根ざしている国はどこですか。

3) 市が地図を作成した理由について担当者はどう説明しましたか。

Translation

Oita Prefecture is the site of one of the venues for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and its hot spring resort city of Beppu, which expects among the most visits by foreign tourists, has created a map indicating 100 facilities in the city where even those who have tattoos will find it possible to take baths, and has initiated its release on the internet.

There are cases in which tattoos are rooted in the traditional cultures of overseas countries like New Zealand, who’ll play a match in Oita. In Japan, there are many (hot springs) that prohibit (people with tattoos) bathing, “We don’t want to disappoint those who come all this way,” said a representative.

The map is available to the public on a site that introduces Beppu’s hot springs in English and is titled “100 Tattoo-allowed Hot Springs.”

Answers

1) Why are many foreign tourists expected in Oita Prefecture this year?

2019年ラグビーワールドカップの開催地の一つだから。

Because it is one of the venues for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

2) In which countries are tattoos rooted in traditional culture?

ニュージーランドなど。

New Zealand and others.

3) How did the representative explain the reason for creating the city map?

「わざわざ来て、がっかりさせたくない」。

“We don’t want to disappoint those who come all this way (from overseas).”