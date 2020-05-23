Pro wrestler and ‘Terrace House’ star Hana Kimura dies at 22

Professional wrestler and current cast member of the Netflix series “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” Hana Kimura was confirmed dead Saturday by World Wonder Wing Stardom, a women’s wrestling league in Japan she was signed to. Kimura was 22 years old.

Stardom issued an official announcement on both its English and Japanese Twitter accounts that read in part, “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

Kimura’s last post on Instagram read, “I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry” over a picture of the wrestler with her cat.

Response on social media was swift, with fans expressing their shock at the news.

Adam Pacitti, director of the wrestling news site Cultaholic Wrestling, wrote about Kimura’s passing on Twitter, saying Hana Kimura’s death is an “absolute tragedy.”

Professional wrestler Karen Glennon, also known as Session Moth Martina, simply posted the word “heartbroken.”

While there was no official announcement on the cause of death, some fans took the opportunity to decry cyberbullying.

WWE wrestler Dakota Kai said “F bullies. … These are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. RIP Hana. Gone too soon.”

Kimura has been a main cast member of the hit reality series “Terrace House” since October 2019 where she stood out with her bright pink hair and elaborate wrestling costumes. Kimura quickly became a fan favorite as viewers were treated to a confident young woman who could smack down opponents in the ring, while hiding behind pillows when talking to her male roommates in the house where the show took place.

Production of “Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020” is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate help. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5772-0992. You can also visit them at telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.