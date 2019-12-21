Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

'The Real Japanese Izakaya Cookbook': Everyday Japanese favorites for a rousing night in

by Claire Williamson

Staff Writer

The izakaya consistently eludes description in English: Is it a bar? A tavern? Some sort of gastropub affair? Though it’s impossible to agree on a definition, it’s now possible to recreate all the classic izakaya dishes at home with Wataru Yokota’s “The Real Japanese Izakaya Cookbook.”

The Real Japanese Izakaya Cookbook, by Wataru Yokota Translated by Makiko Itoh.
128 pages
TUTTLE PUBLISHING, Cooking.

With 120 recipes, divided into sections based on course (“Snacks and Starters”) and method (such as “Grilled, Roasted, Baked, Sauteed” or “Deep-fried”), it’s not only easy to find a dish to suit your mood — or what you’ve got in the pantry — but also determine how much time and effort go into preparation.

Yokota, a chef and restaurant consultant, has included industry standards such as “Crispy Fried Chicken Nuggets,” aka karaage, and “Dashi Steeped Tomato” but also more unusual offerings like “Spicy Stuffed Sardines Au Gratin” and “Soy and Sake Honey-Glazed Ribs.” For burgeoning chefs looking for more of a challenge, there’s also an intriguing section on how to smoke your own meat and seafood at home, even without specialized equipment.

Translator (and regular contributor to The Japan Times) Makiko Itoh has rendered Yokota’s instructions in an approachable — albeit occasionally brief — way. Fortunately there’s several useful primers at the beginning about some of the less-familiar Japanese ingredients, how to make dashi and even on drink pairings. However, as Yokota emphasizes in his introduction: When the izakaya is your own home, “you don’t need to feel constrained by any rules.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

In this photo provided by Shinchosa, author Haruki Murakami speaks on stage next to author Mieko Kawakami in Tokyo Tuesday. A monkey that confesses he steals women's identity cards, causing them to temporarily forget who they are, stars as author Murakami marks 40 years since his debut as a novelist with his first public reading in Japan in nearly a quarter century. Now 70 and one of the world's most popular and acclaimed novelists, Murakami debuted with "Hear the Wind Sing" in 1979, four years after he began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo.
Haruki Murakami holds rare public reading to mark debut anniversary
A monkey that confesses he steals women's identity cards, causing them to temporarily forget who they are, starred Tuesday as author Haruki Murakami marked 40 years since his debut as a novelist wi...
Family matters: In "Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister," historian Jung Chang tells the story of three of the most prominent women in 20th-century China.
'Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister': Three sisters bear witness to China's raucous 20th century
"Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes," said the actor Jim Carrey. As the historical contributions of women are increasingly recognized across the globe, in "Big Sister, Little Sister...
'A Mature Woman': The truth squares off against corrupt Japanese establishments
Praised by Nobel Prize laureate Kenzaburo Oe and winner of The Independent newspaper's Foreign Fiction Prize, Saiichi Maruya's 1993 novel was a welcome release from the prevalence of introspecti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,