'Hodaka Yoshida: Walls of Wonder'

Dec. 7-Feb. 16, 2020

Hodaka Yoshida (1926-95) grew up under the influence of a creative family. His father was a Western-style painter and printmaker, and his mother and older brother were also artists. After World War II, he began producing tanka poems and oil paintings, before shifting his focus to printmaking in the early 1950s.

As an artist with a love of traveling, Yoshida visited more than 45 countries throughout his career. It was not the famous sights or tourist attractions, however, that captured his heart, but everyday scenes and objects that he observed, such as walls, fences, poles, signs and houses. The numerous photographs he took during his trips played an important role in the development of his artistic style.

This retrospective of Yoshida’s work includes oil paintings and early prints that are being shown for the first time since the artist’s death 25 years ago.

Mitaka City Gallery of Art; Coral 5F, 3-35-1 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka, Tokyo. Mitaka Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥600. Closed Mon. 0422-79-0033; www.mitaka-sportsandculture.or.jp/gallery.