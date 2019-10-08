Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Vincent Van Gogh'

THE UENO ROYAL MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 11-Jan. 13, 2020

During Vincent Van Gogh’s short but eventful life (1853-90), he was active as an artist for just one decade, yet his intense use of colors and bold style continues to inspire artists globally.

Two seminal points in Van Gogh’s career — his life in The Hague and the influence of the Hague School, and his later transition into impressionism — are highlighted in this exhibition that brings together 40 Van Gogh works.

Accompanied by 30 more works by Hague School masters, including Anthonij (Anton) Rudolf Mauve (1838-1888), as well as pieces by other impressionists, such as Claude Monet (1840-1926), the exhibition explores influences on Van Gogh and the development of his own colorful perception of realism.

The Ueno Royal Museum; 1-2 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,800. Closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1. 03-5777-8600; www.go-go-gogh.jp

Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Vincent Van Gogh” at the The Ueno Royal Museum to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Oct. 15.

