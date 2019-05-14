"Ostrich Fern (Kurokawa, Hagi)" from the portfolio "Kekkai (Boundaries)" | COLLECTION OF THE ARTIST © SHIMOSE NOBUO

'Nobuo Shimose Retrospective: Boundaries in Nature'

YAMAGUCHI PREFECTURAL ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

May 23-July 7

After graduating the Tokyo College of Photography, Nobuo Shimose returned to his hometown of Hagashi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, to take over his family’s photo studio. He also photographed the culture and nature of his local area, producing “Hagi” in 1989, a photo book that won him Photographic Society of Japan New Face Award.

This exhibition focuses on Shimose’s 1990s “Kekkai” series of monochrome images taken with a large-format camera, a project that became his lifework, and covers his career right up to his latest color photographs.

Yamaguchi Prefectural Art Museum; 3-1 Kameyama-cho, Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 083-925-7788; www.yma-web.jp
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Nobuo Shimose Retrospective: Boundaries in Nature” at the Yamaguchi Prefectural Art Museum to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: May 21.

