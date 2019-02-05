Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Lineage of Eccentrics: The Miraculous World of Edo Painting'

TOKYO METROPOLITAN ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 9-April 7

Published in 1970, “Lineage of Eccentrics” by the art historian Nobuo Tsuji became a seminal work for its re-appraisal of the work of artists that were considered as “eccentric ” during the Edo Period (1603-1868). Such artists were admired for their individual and unconventional styles, as well as for their unrivaled technical skills.

This exhibition, which bases itself on Tsuji’s book, focuses on six of the artists featured in the publication — Iwasa Matabei, Kano Sansetsu, Ito Jakuchu, Soga Shohaku, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Utagawa Kuniyoshi. It also includes two other eccentrics, Hakuin Ekaku and Suzuki Kiitsu.

Works highlight not only the artists’ imaginative realms of unusual imagery and inspiring artistic ideas, but also their influence on the development of Japanese art.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Gentaro Komaki's "Ambiguous Figure" (1940)
Gentaro Komaki: A pioneer of surrealism
Surrealist painting began in Japan when the Nika-kai (Second Society Association), a secessionist art forum that focused on Western-style painting, exhibited such works by Harue Koga and Seiji T...
Minako Ishikawa's "Line_Blue and Horizons" (2011)
'The Universe Consists of Dots and Lines'
Feb. 9-March 21 Three artists, all associated with the Shonan area of Kanagawa Prefecture, have been brought together for this exhibition focusing on the expressive potential of dots and lines i...
Christian Boltanski's "Monument" (1986)
'Christian Boltanski: Lifetime'
Feb. 9-May 6 Conceptual artist Christian Boltanski was first recognized for short films he made in the late 1960s. He moved on to photography in the '70s, before working with light as a medium a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Utagawa Kuniyoshi's "Miyamoto Musashi Kills an Enormous Whale" (1847)