'Lineage of Eccentrics: The Miraculous World of Edo Painting'

Feb. 9-April 7

Published in 1970, “Lineage of Eccentrics” by the art historian Nobuo Tsuji became a seminal work for its re-appraisal of the work of artists that were considered as “eccentric ” during the Edo Period (1603-1868). Such artists were admired for their individual and unconventional styles, as well as for their unrivaled technical skills.

This exhibition, which bases itself on Tsuji’s book, focuses on six of the artists featured in the publication — Iwasa Matabei, Kano Sansetsu, Ito Jakuchu, Soga Shohaku, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Utagawa Kuniyoshi. It also includes two other eccentrics, Hakuin Ekaku and Suzuki Kiitsu.

Works highlight not only the artists’ imaginative realms of unusual imagery and inspiring artistic ideas, but also their influence on the development of Japanese art.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp