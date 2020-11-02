Wary, standoffish, aloof, moody — though these are words often used to describe cats, they also describe many Japanese breeds of dog, including the Shiba. They also suit Tuck, but they only describe a part of him. There’s a lot more below the surface, waiting to be discovered by the right person.

At 12 years old, Tuck suffered the shock of losing his owner and a greater shock was waiting him when he came to ARK in August. Amid his grief, he was thrust into strange and raucous surroundings that were impersonal and chaotic, where any number of people would suddenly appear and approach him, assess him, then disappear. Shelters are not made for up-close and personal relationships, but Tuck is nonetheless learning to trust some people and show his more communicative side.

Tuck loves walks and one staff member believes they may be what will save him.

“We think the way to his heart is through lots of walks together,” they say. Tuck needs help. He needs a friend again, one he can learn to get to know slowly, while out strolling, together.

If you are interested in adopting Tuck, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

