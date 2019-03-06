Hello, is it Lionel the pup you're looking for?

Let me start by saying, I love you. Yes, I know it’s not your usual introduction, but I haven’t got a clue and I want desperately to win your heart. Tell me how.

My name is Lionel and I’m only 2 years old. I was rescued along with my four brothers and sisters from Yamaguchi Prefecture, a place where they still lay wire snares to trap dogs like us. I was just a little puppy then, and all of the others except myself and one of my brothers, Bernard, have found a real home. I’m hoping it’ll be my turn soon.

I’m friendly and affectionate, though it’s hard for me to show that until I get to know you. I do love to be center stage, though, and I don’t like being alone.

Please come see me. I just can’t help wondering … is it me you’re looking for? You … are all I’ve ever wanted.

If you are interested in adopting Lionel, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net