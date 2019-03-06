Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Hello, is it Lionel the pup you're looking for?

Let me start by saying, I love you. Yes, I know it’s not your usual introduction, but I haven’t got a clue and I want desperately to win your heart. Tell me how.

My name is Lionel and I’m only 2 years old. I was rescued along with my four brothers and sisters from Yamaguchi Prefecture, a place where they still lay wire snares to trap dogs like us. I was just a little puppy then, and all of the others except myself and one of my brothers, Bernard, have found a real home. I’m hoping it’ll be my turn soon.

I’m friendly and affectionate, though it’s hard for me to show that until I get to know you. I do love to be center stage, though, and I don’t like being alone.

Please come see me. I just can’t help wondering … is it me you’re looking for? You … are all I’ve ever wanted.

If you are interested in adopting Lionel, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

To like or not to like: Kevin O'Donnell, also known as Dogen, speaks in Japanese for his comedic YouTube videos, which have attracted both Japanese and non-Japanese fans.
Dogen: Humor that's not lost in translation
Living in Japan can, from time to time, present a fair amount of frustration for non-Japanese, especially if they can't speak the language well. Long-term resident Kevin O'Donnell, who creates YouT...
Study hard: The Odermatt boys are enrolled at a hockey academy in Canada. With a rink in their Sapporo backyard, homework won't be a problem.
One family slides into action to create an outdoor ice rink
After a long day of Christmas Eve celebrations with seven of their eight children, five of whom were visiting from overseas, Christoph and Satoko Odermatt got to work. After the kids had...
Nearer, my God, to thee: Pewter the cat just turned 1 and is on the hunt for friends.
The beauty of an Egyptian goddess, a sense of mischief like a Greek god
This handsome fellow came to ARK in May as a very young kitten and turns 1 year old next month. His name is Pewter and, admittedly, there is nothing very pewter-like about him. However, the earlies...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

SEITARO MATSUO

, ,