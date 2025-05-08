Shohei Ohtani tripled to awaken a slumbering Los Angeles Dodgers offense as the reigning World Series champions defeated the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

With one out and the game scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, Ohtani scorched a 107-mph (172-kph) liner into the gap in right-center. He then scored from third on Freddie Freeman's single.

The Dodgers then scored six runs — including a bases-loaded triple by Freeman — in the seventh when they batted around, and their pitchers did the rest.